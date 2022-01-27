Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Ocugen worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OCGN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ocugen by 54.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 61.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ocugen by 152.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $30,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OCGN shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.21 and a quick ratio of 18.21.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.