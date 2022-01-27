Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for British American Tobacco (BATS)

British American Tobacco (LON: BATS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/25/2022 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on the stock.

1/21/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/18/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/17/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/10/2022 – British American Tobacco had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/20/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/8/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on the stock.

12/7/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/3/2021 – British American Tobacco had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – British American Tobacco was given a new GBX 3,100 ($41.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,190.50 ($43.05) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,783.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,700.76. The firm has a market cap of £73.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a GBX 53.90 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

