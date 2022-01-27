Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 779,666 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 1,018,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $16,298,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,623,304 shares of company stock worth $41,044,988. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.