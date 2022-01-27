Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVLT. William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.38.

CVLT opened at $67.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 140.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.10. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $56.99 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

