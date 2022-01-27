Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Douglas Dynamics worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $821.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $127.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.