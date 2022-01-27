SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $153,000 Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter worth about $859,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 110.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Shares of CVGI opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.