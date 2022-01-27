Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after acquiring an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,352.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3,394.01.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,207.05.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

