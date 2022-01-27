Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,270 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.