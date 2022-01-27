1,297 Shares in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,950,024.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

USLM opened at $122.40 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

