SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $154,000 Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $784,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 9.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after acquiring an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXC opened at $70.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $687.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $96.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.53.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXC shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

