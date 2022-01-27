Raymond James & Associates Reduces Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,609,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,396,000 after purchasing an additional 738,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,315,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 88.1% in the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 916,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $8,810,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENLC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of ENLC opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 3.27. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

