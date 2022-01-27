Raymond James & Associates Has $392,000 Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in DermTech were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DermTech in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DermTech by 114.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $337.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

