Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 38.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Get RiverNorth Opportunities Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew O’neill acquired 16,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $278,323.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 21,901 shares of company stock worth $358,856 in the last quarter.

NYSE:RIV opened at $15.91 on Thursday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.