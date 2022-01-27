Raymond James & Associates Reduces Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in BigCommerce were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 324.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BigCommerce news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $1,744,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,392 shares of company stock worth $5,880,284. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

BIGC stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -37.01 and a beta of 0.88. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.68.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

