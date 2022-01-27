Deutsche Bank AG Has $970,000 Stock Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,646,963 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,508,000 after buying an additional 486,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,047.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,376,787 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,312,677 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2,098.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 1,133,421 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth $4,977,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $12,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

