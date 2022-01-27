SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 1,085.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after buying an additional 192,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 24.2% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 62,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.73. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $40.49.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

