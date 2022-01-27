SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,351,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Apyx Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apyx Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $382.25 million, a PE ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

