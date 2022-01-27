Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pennon Group (LON:PNN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,260 ($17.00) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.85) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.30) to GBX 1,300 ($17.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,170.40 ($15.79).

Pennon Group stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($14.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,167.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,202.30. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.55. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($18.01).

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

