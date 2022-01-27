Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €80.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($84.09) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.13 ($93.33).

BAS opened at €67.31 ($76.49) on Wednesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a 52-week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The company has a market cap of $61.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.90.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

