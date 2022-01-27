Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €128.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) target price on Airbus in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €133.46 ($151.66).

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €114.22 ($129.80) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €112.40. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a one year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

