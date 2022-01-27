Royal Bank of Canada Raises Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target to $45.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SLB. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.05.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $39.80 on Monday. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

