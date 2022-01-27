SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 122,813 Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,813 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,670,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 26,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 18.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.