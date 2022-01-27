Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,471,377 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 421,084 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the second quarter worth $6,290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 890,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

SB opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

