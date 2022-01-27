Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Preferred Bank stock opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.40. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $81.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Preferred Bank by 137.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 313,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,917,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

