New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,154 Shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 235,481 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 188,115 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 249,999 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Vincerx Pharma by 172.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $1,398,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Laura I. Bushnell acquired 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $25,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy acquired 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VINC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.