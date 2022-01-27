Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Bancorp were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Bancorp alerts:

PBFS opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market cap of $293.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.07 and a beta of 0.51. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.44 million during the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 0.45%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.