Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $67.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 66,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

