New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,262 Shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,262 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SOC Telemed were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,102,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 343,997 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

Shares of TLMD stock opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $9.48.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of SOC Telemed from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SOC Telemed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.