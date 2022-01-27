New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $72,000 Position in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Emerald were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 15.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 233,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 10.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 426,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 27.3% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 21,987 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

In related news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.18. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerald had a negative net margin of 110.55% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The business had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.