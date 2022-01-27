New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 12,170 Shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of GT Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBP) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,170 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GT Biopharma were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTBP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GT Biopharma in the second quarter worth approximately $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GT Biopharma by 267.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 714,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $3.17 on Thursday. GT Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.61.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Research analysts forecast that GT Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GT Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on GT Biopharma from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday.

GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

