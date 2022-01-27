Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $717,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $106,495,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,709,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

