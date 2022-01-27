American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Sells $458,092.70 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AEL opened at $40.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter worth about $96,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

