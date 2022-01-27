New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOTZ. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarLotz during the second quarter worth about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of CarLotz in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

