Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Sells $10,060,433.82 in Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 77,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $10,060,433.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

R. Hewitt Pate also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00.

On Monday, November 15th, R. Hewitt Pate sold 39,000 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $4,486,560.00.

NYSE:CVX opened at $132.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The company has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Amundi acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.55.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

