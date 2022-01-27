Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 100,000 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

On Monday, January 24th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $504,180.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,047,102.75.

Shares of GRPH opened at $8.70 on Thursday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.