David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total value of C$576,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$830,435.74.

On Friday, November 19th, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.68, for a total value of C$700,799.90.

TSE RY opened at C$141.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$201.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$135.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.37. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$103.22 and a twelve month high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$144.85.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

