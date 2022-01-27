Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 9,375 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE BHVN opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.