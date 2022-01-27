Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 9,375 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE BHVN opened at $126.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.55. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

