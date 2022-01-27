InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IHG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($72.85) to GBX 5,700 ($76.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.90) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,260 ($70.97).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,758 ($64.19) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,058.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,758.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,770.46. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,314 ($58.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($75.12).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

