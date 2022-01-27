Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 9,250 ($124.80) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($126.15) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($105.23) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($118.73) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($129.52) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,781.25 ($118.47).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 7,320 ($98.76) on Tuesday. NEXT has a 52-week low of GBX 7,214 ($97.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,484 ($114.46). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,918.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,942.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36.

In related news, insider Soumen Das purchased 1,289 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($104.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($134,865.02). Also, insider Amanda James purchased 108 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,825 ($51.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,131 ($5,573.39).

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

