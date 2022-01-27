Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,095 ($14.77) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.21% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,080 ($14.57) to GBX 940 ($12.68) in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.82) to GBX 1,050 ($14.17) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 935.29 ($12.62).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 786.60 ($10.61) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.29. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 651.99 ($8.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 985.80 ($13.30). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 881.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 906.25.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

