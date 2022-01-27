Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

