Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $31.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of FHI opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $41,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $112,961.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,498 shares of company stock valued at $436,363. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,171,000 after acquiring an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,216,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,026,000 after acquiring an additional 32,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

