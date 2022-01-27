Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

RNK stock opened at GBX 152.83 ($2.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.24. The company has a market cap of £715.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.92).

The Rank Group Company Profile

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

