Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group (LON:RNK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
RNK stock opened at GBX 152.83 ($2.06) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 149.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.24. The company has a market cap of £715.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.70. The Rank Group has a 12-month low of GBX 120 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 216.50 ($2.92).
The Rank Group Company Profile
