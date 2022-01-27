Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of LON:EML opened at GBX 6.10 ($0.08) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.60. Emmerson has a twelve month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.40 ($0.11). The stock has a market cap of £55.82 million and a P/E ratio of -20.33.

In other news, insider Hayden Locke acquired 303,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,274.82 ($28,703.21). Also, insider Rupert Joy bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($12,142.47).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

