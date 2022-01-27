Truist Financial Boosts Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Price Target to $35.00

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amerant Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

AMTB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised Amerant Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amerant Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Amerant Bancorp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Shares of AMTB opened at $34.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.73. Amerant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Amerant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.14%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 2,630 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $78,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Millar Wilson sold 30,769 shares of Amerant Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $922,146.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

