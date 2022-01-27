BMO Capital Markets Trims IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Target Price to $118.00

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.80.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $112.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in IHS Markit by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

