GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) Head to Head Contrast

GATX (NYSE:GATX) and Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GATX and Astrea Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GATX $1.21 billion 3.04 $151.30 million $2.78 37.30 Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GATX has higher revenue and earnings than Astrea Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares GATX and Astrea Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GATX 8.05% 7.27% 1.51% Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for GATX and Astrea Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GATX 0 0 4 0 3.00 Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

GATX currently has a consensus target price of $103.66, suggesting a potential downside of 0.03%. Given GATX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GATX is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.0% of Astrea Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of GATX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GATX beats Astrea Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services. The Rail International segment consists of operations in Europe. The Portfolio Management segment is composed of ownership in a group of joint ventures with Rolls-Royce plc that lease aircraft spare engines, as well as five liquefied gas-carrying vessels, the Norgas Vessels. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

