Financial Comparison: Community Bancorp (CMTV) and Its Rivals

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS: CMTV) is one of 169 publicly-traded companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Community Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Bancorp and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bancorp $39.83 million $10.76 million 8.74 Community Bancorp Competitors $6.72 billion $1.53 billion 11.47

Community Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Community Bancorp. Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Bancorp Competitors 1592 7503 6783 367 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 9.45%. Given Community Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Community Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bancorp 30.92% 16.53% 1.38% Community Bancorp Competitors 27.47% 11.90% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Community Bancorp pays out 36.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Community Bancorp rivals beat Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Community Bancorp Company Profile

Community Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides retail banking services to the residents, businesses, and municipalities in northeastern and central Vermont. It also offers personal banking, commercial real estate lending, business banking, residential real estate lending, retail credit, municipal and institutional banking, and retail banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Derby, VT.

