Credit Suisse Group Lowers eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Price Target to $16.00

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 196.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.28.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.