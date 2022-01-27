Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 116 ($1.57) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($2.02) to GBX 140 ($1.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.12) to GBX 177 ($2.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.81) to GBX 132 ($1.78) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 134.17 ($1.81).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

RR stock opened at GBX 117.68 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 124.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.10. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 86.69 ($1.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Warren East acquired 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,518.58 ($31,730.41). Also, insider Anita Frew acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £47,600 ($64,220.18). Insiders bought a total of 77,853 shares of company stock worth $9,576,591 in the last 90 days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.